Bubba Pollard to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports
NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Five NASCAR Atlanta finishes as good or better than last Sunday's three-wide thriller
AUTO: MAR 05 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR's weekend schedule for Las Vegas

nbc_pft_mecolehardman_v3_240229.jpg
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
nbc_pft_harrisonjrdiscuss_240229_720x405_2313091651507.jpg
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
nbc_pft_connorrodgersintv_240229.jpg
Fill in the blank: Rogers' draft scouting report

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sarah Schmelzel leads Lilia Vu, Linn Grant at LPGA Singapore event

  
Published February 29, 2024 09:20 AM

SINGAPORE — Sarah Schmelzel birdied two of of her final three holes Thursday for a 4-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over three players that included fellow American Lilia Vu at the LPGA tournament in Singapore.

Also tied for second with Vu at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club were Linn Grant and Esther Henseleit.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko shot 71. Patty Tavatanakit, who won last week’s LPGA event in Thailand, shot 73. Minjee Lee, playing for the first time this year on the LPGA Tour, had a 74 and Brooke Henderson shot 75.

This is the second of three straight weeks in Asia. Next week the tour moves to China and the Blue Bay event on Hainan Island.