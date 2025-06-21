 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gt_NzYVWsAEOsz7.jpeg
Another 59 on Korn Ferry Tour! Myles Creighton chips in to break 60
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scottie Scheffler tumbles down Travelers Championship leaderboard Saturday with opening triple bogey

  
Published June 21, 2025 04:16 PM

Scottie Scheffler entered Saturday at the Travelers Championship as a co-leader with plenty of players on his heels, but it was hard not to view him as the overwhelming favorite after 36 holes.

Then, the 37th happened.

Scheffler opened play on moving day in shockingly un-Scheffler-like fashion. He missed the fairway left off the tee at the 431-yard par-4, then left a 119-yard approach way short, landing in a bunker short of the green.

Two unspectacular shots, but it was the third that sent the hole spiraling.

Scheffler clipped his bunker shot and flew the green, leaving himself a terrible angle on the subsequent uphill chip, which he left just short and watched roll back down about 10 paces to his right.

Still in awkward position, Scheffler couldn’t go up and down, so it was a 7 on the scorecard.

Scheffler bounced back with two birdies and a bogey over the next six holes, but he gave it all back — and then some — on the par-3 eighth. He found water off the tee, then missed an 11-foot putt that would’ve saved bogey, carding a 5.