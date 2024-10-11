 Skip navigation
Sei Young Kim keeps the lead of LPGA event in China

  
Published October 11, 2024 08:30 AM
SHANGHAI (AP) Sei Young Kim of South Korea held on to her lead with a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament on Friday.

Kim has a two-round total of 12-under 132 after opening with 62 - her lowest round of the season - as she looks for her first victory in 2024.

Kim was one shot ahead of Lucy Li of the United States and Mao Saigo of Japan. Li shot a 4-under 68 and Saigo carded a 7-under 65.

Two of the LPGA’s top players - Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko - are not in the field this week in China. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Saigo and Li are both looking for their first victories on the LPGA Tour. Kim has 12 LPGA Tour wins.

Minjee Lee shot 67 to trail the leader by two shots in fourth place, and Yealimi Noh (67) trails by three.

The chasing field is crowded heading into Saturday’s third round with nine golfers tied for sixth and just four shots off the lead.

