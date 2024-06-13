 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round One
With veteran caddie, Ludvig Åberg’s first U.S. Open off to good start
U.S. Open - Round One
Scottie Scheffler got a fresh haircut on eve of U.S. Open
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway: Best bets for Iowa Corn 350

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_cantlayintv_240613.jpg
Cantlay reflects on holding U.S. Open Round 1 lead
nbc_golf_usopen_abergintv_240613.jpg
Åberg manages Pinehurst well in U.S. Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_usopen_abergrd1hl_240613.jpg
Highlights: Åberg starts U.S. Open strong in Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round One
With veteran caddie, Ludvig Åberg’s first U.S. Open off to good start
U.S. Open - Round One
Scottie Scheffler got a fresh haircut on eve of U.S. Open
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway: Best bets for Iowa Corn 350

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_cantlayintv_240613.jpg
Cantlay reflects on holding U.S. Open Round 1 lead
nbc_golf_usopen_abergintv_240613.jpg
Åberg manages Pinehurst well in U.S. Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_usopen_abergrd1hl_240613.jpg
Highlights: Åberg starts U.S. Open strong in Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sergio Garcia did something Thursday that only five U.S. Open players have done before

  
Published June 13, 2024 02:29 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Sergio Garcia was one of the last players into this U.S. Open field, clinching his 25th straight start at this national championship on Monday morning as an alternate out of the Dallas final qualifier.

He was the first player to card a bogey-free round.

The 44-year-old Spaniard became just the sixth person ever to go without a bogey in a U.S. Open round at Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday. Garcia shot 1-under 69, recording his lone bogey at the par-5 fifth hole, where he got up and down from a greenside bunker by blasting out to 21 inches and tapping in the shortie.

He is four shots off leader Patrick Cantlay’s early pace.

“Obviously to shoot under par in a U.S. Open, which is a championship that I love, it’s always great,” Garcia said. “To go bogey-free is even greater. It’s something that I give a lot of respect to, and I’m very proud of.”

The last player to go bogey-free at Pinehurst No. 2 was Martin Kaymer, who shot 65 in the second round on his way to his eight-shot win in 2014. The other four: David Duval (1999, Round 1, 67, finished T-7), Arron Oberholser (2005, Round 2, 67, T-9), Brendon Todd (2014, Round 2, 67, T-17) and Jason Day (2014, Round 2, 68, T-4).

Garcia was T-3 in 2005 and T-35 in 2014.

“I’ve always liked it here,” Garcia said. “… The course was playing different [in 2005 and 2014] than it is now. But yeah, I feel like I’ve always liked U.S. Opens because I don’t feel like you have to birdie every hole. You’re making a lot of pars, you’re not losing really much ground, other than a couple of venues that we played in the last maybe seven or eight years.

“I think that on a course like this, like Pinehurst No. 2, you can celebrate a lot of pars.”