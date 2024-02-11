 Skip navigation
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open

  
Published February 11, 2024 02:20 PM

Things continue to get out of hand in the desert.

A day after WM Phoenix Open officials had to close entrances and suspend alcohol sales to quell some of the rowdiness, there were several not-so-great incidents between players and fans Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

Zach Johnson was recorded getting heated with a heckler. “I’m just sick of it ... shut up!” Johnson shouted in frustration before storming off.

Billy Horschel shouted back at a fan making noise as competitor Nicolo Galletti was making a swing. (Warning: There were a couple expletives here.)

A fan yelled in Jordan Spieth’s backswing on No. 18, though Spieth was still able to hit his approach shot to 15 feet.

And that was just what was caught on camera. Not to mention the countless other videos of fights, drunk fans falling and sliding on muddy turf, others venturing inside the ropes and even one fan appearing to be urinating himself while sitting.

All of this, of course, begs the question: Has the party-like vibe at the WM Phoenix Open gone too far?