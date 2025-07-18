 Skip navigation
Spanish course to be announced as 2031 Ryder Cup host

  
Published July 18, 2025 09:07 AM

The Ryder Cup is headed to Spain.

Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort in Caldes de Malavella will host the 2031 matches, Ramon Nogue, president of the Catalan golf federation, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday. The news was first reported by the Spanish outlet La Vanguardia.

An official announcement by Ryder Cup Europe is expected next week.

Camiral, which is located near Girona and just up the coast from Barcelona, was formerly known as PGA Catalunya, which has hosted past Spanish Opens on the DP World Tour.

This will be the second time Spain has hosted the biennial competition between the U.S. and Europe. Valderrama Golf Club in Andalucia hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, marking the first time that the match was played in continental Europe.

Upcoming Ryder Cup venues:

2025 – Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York
2027 – Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland
2029 – Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minnesota
2031 – Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort, Caldes de Malavella, Spain
2033 – Olympic Club, San Francisco