Sponsor invite Akie Iwai ties tournament record, leads Honda LPGA Thailand

  
Published February 20, 2025 09:47 AM

PATTAYA, Thailand — Akie Iwai made the best of a sponsor’s invite to shoot a 10-under 62 and lead by three strokes after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course.

The Japanese player started with four birdies before picking up three more by the turn. She birdied three of her last four holes, equaling the 18-hole record set by countrywoman Yuka Saso in 2022 and American Jessica Korda in 2018.

“Today, my shots and my putting were good,” said Iwai, who has twice played the course in a tournament. “I’ve learned where to miss and where not to miss. I am getting to know the golf course very well.”

The 22-year-old Iwai earned her LPGA Tour membership after finishing in a tie for fifth at the LPGA Final Qualifier last year.

Three shots behind was world No. 27 Maja Stark of Sweden, who had an eagle on the fifth hole along with six birdies and one bogey for a 65. Local favorite Moriya Jutanugarn, with six birdies and a bogey, was third with a 66.

Birthday girl Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 who turned 22 on Thursday, had a 68, while defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand shot 71.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.