Steve Flesch closes in 62 to run away with Ascension Charity title

  
Published September 11, 2023 12:12 PM

ST. LOUIS — Steve Flesch put all parts of his game together Sunday and matched his career-low on the PGA Tour Champions with a 9-under 62 that took him from a two-shot deficit to a three-shot victory in the Ascension Charity Classic.

Flesch seized control early by playing the opening six holes at Norwood Hills in 6-under par, including an eagle on the par-5 second hole when his approach caught a slope at the back of the green and rolled back to tap-in range.

Flesch finished at 19-under 194, three shots ahead of Kevin Sutherland, who birdied his last two holes for a 67. Sutherland and Y.E. Yang began the final round with a share of the lead.

Flesch said he found a swing key on the flight to St. Louis, which helped him to build a little time in the transition of his swing. He also putted great, which never hurts.

“It’s a funny game,” he said. “You never know when something is going to click. But man, this week it all came together.”

Making it better for Flesch was having his son, Griffin, as his caddie. His son was on the bag for Fred Couples when Couples won on the PGA Tour Champions.

“We just had a ball out there, and man, I’ll tell you — winning with him on the bag is the most important thing for me,” Flesch said. “It’s a career clincher for me, honestly.”

Flesch won for the first time this year and the fourth time since joining the PGA Tour Champions. He moved to No. 21 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Four tournaments remain before the three-tournament playoffs.