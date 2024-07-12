Steven Alker races past Steve Stricker for midway lead at Firestone Country Club

AKRON, Ohio — Steven Alker overcame a double bogey on his fourth hole with three birdies on the back nine at Firestone for a 5-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker going into the weekend at the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Stricker went back to his old putter for this PGA Tour Champions major, though he’s not entirely sure he’ll stick with it. He did well enough for a 68 on the tough South course while still regretting a few birdie chances he missed.

Alker, who was at 7-under 133, got off to a hot start with four birdies on the opening seven holes. The problem was the 450-yard fourth hole with a fairway that slopes severely to the left. From the rough, it took two more shots to get near the green, leading to double bogey.

But he picked up birdies on the par 3s at Nos. 5 and 7, and kept bogeys off his card to keep ahead of Stricker.

Kenny Perry (69) and Robert Karlsson of Sweden (66) were three shots behind.

This is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship next March.

Stricker is the defending champion and a two-time winner of the tournament, which originally was called the Senior Players Championship. He is coming off a six-win season in 2023, including three majors, but has yet to win this year.

He opened with two birdies and was equally happy to save par on his final hole at No. 9.

Alker was the Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2022.