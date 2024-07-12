 Skip navigation
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy trying to ‘enjoy my success’ in life off the course
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Riviera Country Club to host men’s and women’s golf competitions at 2028 Olympics
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Ludvig Åberg leads by one, with Rory McIlroy three back at Genesis Scottish Open

nbc_golf_griffinbirdie17_240712.jpg
Griffin nails birdie on 17 at the ACC
nbc_golf_lawrencenearace_240712.jpg
Lawrence inches away from ace on 12th hole at ACC
nbc_golf_brownace_240712.jpg
Brown sinks hole-in-one on 12th hole at ACC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_griffinbirdie17_240712.jpg
Griffin nails birdie on 17 at the ACC
nbc_golf_lawrencenearace_240712.jpg
Lawrence inches away from ace on 12th hole at ACC
nbc_golf_brownace_240712.jpg
Brown sinks hole-in-one on 12th hole at ACC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steven Alker races past Steve Stricker for midway lead at Firestone Country Club

  
Published July 12, 2024 05:32 PM
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
July 11, 2024 08:17 PM
Watch highlights from the first round of the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

AKRON, Ohio — Steven Alker overcame a double bogey on his fourth hole with three birdies on the back nine at Firestone for a 5-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead over Steve Stricker going into the weekend at the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Stricker went back to his old putter for this PGA Tour Champions major, though he’s not entirely sure he’ll stick with it. He did well enough for a 68 on the tough South course while still regretting a few birdie chances he missed.

Alker, who was at 7-under 133, got off to a hot start with four birdies on the opening seven holes. The problem was the 450-yard fourth hole with a fairway that slopes severely to the left. From the rough, it took two more shots to get near the green, leading to double bogey.

But he picked up birdies on the par 3s at Nos. 5 and 7, and kept bogeys off his card to keep ahead of Stricker.

Kenny Perry (69) and Robert Karlsson of Sweden (66) were three shots behind.

This is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship next March.

Stricker is the defending champion and a two-time winner of the tournament, which originally was called the Senior Players Championship. He is coming off a six-win season in 2023, including three majors, but has yet to win this year.

He opened with two birdies and was equally happy to save par on his final hole at No. 9.

Alker was the Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2022.