MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL offseason moves: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Joburg Open 2025 - Day Four
Calum Hill wins three-man playoff to claim Joburg Open title on DP World Tour
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Dustin May

Top Clips

nbc_pft_adamsrams_250310.jpg
Rams show they’re ‘going for it’ with Adams move
nbc_pft_garrettext_250310.jpg
Why Garrett’s extension doesn’t solve everything
nbc_pft_brownsqbsituation_250310.jpg
Examining the Browns’ QB options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steven Alker wins Cologuard Classic playoff for ninth PGA Tour Champions title

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:31 AM
TUCSON, Ariz. — Steven Alker won the Cologuard Classic Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour Champions title, beating Long Island club pro Jason Caron with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff at La Paloma Country Club.

“Just got to keep knocking on the door,” Alker said. “You just grind away. I’ve been top-10s, top-5s, just been in the hunt, so it’s just being patient, just working hard on the body this preseason.”

Alker and Caron each shot 5-under 66 to finish at 12-under 201. Alker played the back nine in 5 under with an eagle on the par-5 11th and birdies on Nos. 15-17. Caron birdied the final three holes of regulation.

Alker won the first playoff in the 11-year history of the event for his first victory since the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January 2004. The 53-year-old New Zealander into second place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings behind Ernie Els.

“Just to get over that hurdle and get that one,” Alker said. “The game’s just been feeling good, just consistent week in and week out. This is what I want, just to give myself chances. Moving forward, I’ve got a Schwab Cup to defend, so I’ve got to get it going.”

The 52-year-old Caron is the head pro at Mill River in Oyster Bay, New York. He’s winless in 13 career starts on the 50-and-over tour.

Greg Chalmers, the leader after each of the first two rounds, missed a chance to join the playoff when his 8-foot birdie try on 18 slid past. He had a 71 to tie for third at 11 under with fellow Australian Rod Pampling (67). Els was fifth at 10 under after a 70.