Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season continues Saturday, following a 36-hole cut at the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:00 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Matthieu Pavon
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Sahith Theegala
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Lucas Glover
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Min Woo Lee
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Thomas Detry
Ben Griffin
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Will Zalatoris
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Rickie Fowler
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
Harris English
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Keegan Bradley
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Tony Finau
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Max Greyserman
J.J. Spaun
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Collin Morikawa
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Nick Taylor
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Adam Scott
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Kevin Yu
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Sam Stevens
Patrick Cantlay
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Russell Henley
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Jake Knapp
|1:55 PM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Wyndham Clark
|2:05 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Seamus Power
|2:15 PM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Patrick Rodgers
|2:25 PM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
|2:35 PM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Scottie Scheffler