 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 14, 2025 08:24 PM

The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season continues Saturday, following a 36-hole cut at the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament is being contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of L.A.-area wildfires.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the third round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
10:00 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Matthieu Pavon

10:10 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Sahith Theegala

10:20 AM
EST		1

Jason Day

Lucas Glover

10:30 AM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Min Woo Lee

10:40 AM
EST		1

Thomas Detry

Ben Griffin

10:50 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Will Zalatoris

11:00 AM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Mackenzie Hughes

11:10 AM
EST		1

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

11:25 AM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Rickie Fowler

11:35 AM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

Harris English

11:45 AM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Keegan Bradley

11:55 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

12:05 PM
EST		1

Max Greyserman

J.J. Spaun

12:15 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

12:25 PM
EST		1

Stephan Jaeger

Nick Taylor

12:40 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

12:50 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

1:00 PM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Kevin Yu

1:10 PM
EST		1

Sam Stevens

Patrick Cantlay

1:20 PM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Russell Henley

1:30 PM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Jake Knapp

1:55 PM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Wyndham Clark

2:05 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Seamus Power

2:15 PM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Rodgers

2:25 PM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

2:35 PM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Scottie Scheffler