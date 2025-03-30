 Skip navigation
nbc_cbb_shuvsnovahls_250312.jpg
Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach
Hero Indian Open 2025 - Day Four
Eugenio Chacarra, who criticized LIV Golf for being about ‘only money,’ wins first DPWT title in India
AUTO: MAR 29 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

Top Clips

lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million payout

  
Published March 30, 2025 10:43 AM

The Texas Children’s Houston Open offers a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 going to the winner.

Here’s how the prize money will be paid out Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course (individual player payouts updated at completion of play).

  • Win: $1,710,000
  • 2: $1,035,500
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $56,525
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,945
  • 58: $21,775
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,665