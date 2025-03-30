Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million payout
Published March 30, 2025 10:43 AM
The Texas Children’s Houston Open offers a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 going to the winner.
Here’s how the prize money will be paid out Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course (individual player payouts updated at completion of play).
- Win: $1,710,000
- 2: $1,035,500
- 3: $655,500
- 4: $465,500
- 5: $389,500
- 6: $344,375
- 7: $320,625
- 8: $296,875
- 9: $277,875
- 10: $258,875
- 11: $239,875
- 12: $220,875
- 13: $201,875
- 14: $182,875
- 15: $173,375
- 16: $163,875
- 17: $154,375
- 18: $144,875
- 19: $135,375
- 20: $125,875
- 21: $116,375
- 22: $106,875
- 23: $99,275
- 24: $91,675
- 25: $84,075
- 26: $76,475
- 27: $73,625
- 28: $70,775
- 29: $67,925
- 30: $65,075
- 31: $62,225
- 32: $59,375
- 33: $56,525
- 34: $54,150
- 35: $51,775
- 36: $49,400
- 37: $47,025
- 38: $45,125
- 39: $43,225
- 40: $41,325
- 41: $39,425
- 42: $37,525
- 43: $35,625
- 44: $33,725
- 45: $31,825
- 46: $29,925
- 47: $28,025
- 48: $26,505
- 49: $25,175
- 50: $24,415
- 51: $23,845
- 52: $23,275
- 53: $22,895
- 54: $22,515
- 55: $22,325
- 56: $22,135
- 57: $21,945
- 58: $21,775
- 59: $21,565
- 60: $21,375
- 61: $21,185
- 62: $20,995
- 63: $20,805
- 64: $20,615
- 65: $20,425
- 66: $20,235
- 67: $20,045
- 68: $19,855
- 69: $19,665