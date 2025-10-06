 Skip navigation
Defensive Lineman Titan Davis Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Athlete Jaxx DeJean Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Linda Noskova in final

Steelers can 'easily' cover spread against Browns
Top shots, stats from Fisk's Sanderson Farms win
Commanders 'flipped the script' in Daniels' return

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Defensive Lineman Titan Davis Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Athlete Jaxx DeJean Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Linda Noskova in final

Steelers can 'easily' cover spread against Browns
Top shots, stats from Fisk's Sanderson Farms win
Commanders 'flipped the script' in Daniels' return

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
TGL announces Season 2 schedule, beginning in December

  
Published October 6, 2025 12:09 PM
How TGL can expand upon first season's momentum
March 26, 2025 10:51 AM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard reflect on the first season of The Golf League and explain where things could go from here for the burgeoning golf league.

TGL, the tech-infused indoor golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, will begin its second season on Dec. 28.

The opening contest will feature a rematch of the inaugural season final between defending champion Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center in South Florida.

The 15-match schedule will continue on Jan. 2 with Rory McIlroy’s Boston Commons taking on Los Angeles Golf Club.

Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club will debut in Match 5, Jan. 20.

The schedule ramps up when the PGA Tour shifts to the Florida swing with seven matches in nine days, beginning Feb. 23. Woods and McIlroy are set for a showdown on March 1.

The top 4 teams from the regular season advance to the semifinals with the playoffs beginning March 17 with a double-header. The best-of-three finals will be played March 23-24. Click here for the full schedule.