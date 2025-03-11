The Players Championship 2025: Odds, favorites at TPC Sawgrass
Published March 11, 2025 10:05 AM
The PGA Tour contests its flagship event this week at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The event begins Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, with a $25 million purse and $4.5 million for the winner.
Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite, but who are expected to give him a run for the money?
TV times and more for The Players Championship, March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Players Championship odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):
- Scottie Scheffler: +400
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Ludvig Åberg: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Xander Schauffele: +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Patrick Cantlay: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Keegan Bradley: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Sepp Straka: +5000