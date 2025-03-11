 Skip navigation
Michigan v Michigan State
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Nordic skiing: World Championships in Trondheim
Norway ski jumping federation suspends 2 staff members over illegal suit alterations at worlds

The Players Championship 2025: Odds, favorites at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:05 AM

The PGA Tour contests its flagship event this week at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The event begins Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, with a $25 million purse and $4.5 million for the winner.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite, but who are expected to give him a run for the money?

The Players Championship odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +400
  • Rory McIlroy: +1000
  • Collin Morikawa: +1400
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1600
  • Justin Thomas: +2200
  • Xander Schauffele: +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
  • Russell Henley: +3000
  • Patrick Cantlay: +4000
  • Shane Lowry: +4000
  • Keegan Bradley: +5000
  • Sungjae Im: +5000
  • Sepp Straka: +5000