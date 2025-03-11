The Players Championship 2025: Odds, favorites at TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour contests its flagship event this week at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The event begins Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, with a $25 million purse and $4.5 million for the winner.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite, but who are expected to give him a run for the money?

The Players Championship odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):