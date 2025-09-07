 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles
Shohei Ohtani sets the tone as Dodgers end uncharacteristic skid
Tennis: US Open
Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day
What drivers said at Gateway after Cup win by Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_nas_playoffconvo_250907.jpg
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_250907.jpg
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_loganointrv_250907.jpg
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thomas Bjorn wins first individual PGA Tour Champions title with 35-foot playoff putt

  
Published September 7, 2025 07:12 PM
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
September 7, 2025 02:45 PM
Relive highlights of Round 4 of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.

ST. LOUIS — Thomas Bjorn made a 35-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Cameron Percy on Sunday to win the Stifel Charity Classic for his first individual victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Bjorn closed with a 4-under 67 to match Percy — who birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 64 — at 12-under 201 at Norwood Hills Country Club.

On the par-4 18th in the playoff, Bjorn ran in the long putt, and Percy’s birdie try from slightly closer sped by the left edge.

The 54-year-old Bjorn won for the second time this year on the 50-and-over tour after teaming with Darren Clarke to take the American Family Insurance Championship in June in Madison, Wisconsin. The Dane won 15 times on the European Tour and captained Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in the 2018 matches in France.

Percy, from Australia, missed a chance for his first senior victory. Alex Cejka of Germany three-putted the 18th for a bogey to miss the playoff by a stroke. He closed with a 69.