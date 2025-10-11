 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Mississippi
Chambliss accounts for 3 TDs and No. 4 Mississippi escapes against Washington State with a 24-21 win
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh smashes world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Mississippi
Chambliss accounts for 3 TDs and No. 4 Mississippi escapes against Washington State with a 24-21 win
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh smashes world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods announces seventh back surgery to have disk replaced

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:03 PM
Highlights: PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
October 11, 2025 12:10 PM
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.

Tiger Woods has gone through a seventh back surgery, this time to replace a disk in his lower back that had caused pain and mobility issues.

Woods said in a social media post he had the surgery in New York and said it was the right decision for his his health and his troubled back.

He did not mention how long it would keep him out of golf, though it was unclear if he was going to try to play in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas or the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. Both tournaments are in December.

He hasn’t played since a playoff loss in the PNC Championship last year.

It was his second surgery of the year — he had surgery in March after rupturing his left Achilles tendon — and second back surgery in the last 13 months.

Woods said he consulted doctors and surgeons have experiencing pain and lack of mobility in his back.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal,” Woods said Saturday. “I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decisions for my health and my back.”

Woods had the first of his seven back surgery in April 2014, which eventually led to having his lower back fused in 2017. A year later, he won the Tour Championship and then captured his 15th major and fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters.

The Barclays - Final Round
Timeline: A look at Tiger Woods’ injuries throughout his career
From his knee to his back to his Achilles, take a look at the various injuries in Tiger Woods’ career as well as his multiple returns to competition.

Now his back is only part of a body that has been broken over the last five years. Most serious was a car crash in February 2021 that shattered his right leg and ankle, which Woods has said nearly led to a decision to amputate.

He managed to return a year later at the 2022 Masters.

Since the car crash, Woods has played only 15 times in the last four years, four of those at the PNC Championship where he can use a cart for the 36-hole event.