Tiger Woods competes for first time since mother’s death: ‘I had a hard time driving down here’

Tiger Woods returned to competition on Tuesday night, his first action since the death of his mother, Kultida, at age 80.

While it wasn’t a regular PGA Tour event, Woods’ TGL match alongside his Jupiter Links teammates was significant considering Kultida, who died Feb. 4, attended each of Woods’ previous two TGL matches.

“I think that she really enjoyed watching me play,” Woods said. “It was awesome to have her in the stands and watching us play and having the kids here and family and friends. It was a great moment. I’m definitely appreciative of her being here.”

Woods, who hasn’t competed on the PGA Tour since last summer’s Open Championship because of back surgery, was set to return at last week’s Genesis Invitational, which he hosts. But Woods withdrew from the signature event at Torrey Pines, saying, “I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.”

Woods said Tuesday night inside the SoFi Center, following Jupiter’s 10-3 loss to New York Golf Club, that he’d not hit golf balls since he played a round with President Donald Trump two Sundays ago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While Woods was in good spirits during the match, especially during an amusing moment in which a miscommunication led to him hitting wedge from 199 yards out, it was clear afterward that he was still battling the emotions from his mother’s passing.

“I had a hard time driving down here,” Woods said. “I hadn’t hit a golf ball since I played with the President and just put everything away and shut it off. I had a really hard time getting here and then reliving all the moments that we’ve had, my mom, how excited she was to have Charlie (Woods’ 16-year-old son) drive her here. So those are some great moments and great memories.

“It’s been a hard process.”

Woods’ teammate Kevin Kisner, who had met Kultida a few times, shared his thoughts as well.

“Probably spent the most time with her here at TGL actually the first two weeks, and she made sure to let me know how poorly I played in the first match and then was so excited in the second match that we won and turned it around,” Kisner said. “She was so competitive and loved watching us win, and I think that’s a great memory for me. Obviously, I’ve known Tiger a long time and always there to support him and always will be.”

Woods also was asked if he’d consider playing next week’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National, a home game for Woods, a Hobe Sound resident, considering his need for reps ahead of the Masters in early April and his recent comments in the booth Sunday at Torrey, where he said, “My goal was to play more and I haven’t played. Got to work on that. This process was unexpected. I’ll get back after it and look forward to playing some bigger events.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational the following week and The Players right after that seem like more plausible starts for Woods.

“I really haven’t thought about golf,” Woods answered, “so I don’t think I’m going to be thinking about it for just a little bit here.”