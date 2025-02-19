Tiger Woods just experienced ‘one of the most embarrassing moments’ of career

Tiger Woods can’t blame the technology on this one.

The moment happened during Tuesday night’s TGL match at the SoFi Center. Woods’ Jupiter Links team was trailing New York Golf Club, 9-3, with three singles holes to play, and Woods, opposite Cameron Young, had just hit his tee shot on the 13th hole, nicknamed Temple, a 481-yard par-4.

As Woods raced to hit his second shot, the team’s virtual caddie, Woods’ manager Rob McNamara, shouted “99!” So, Woods grabbed a wedge, dropped his ball on the turf and swung away. His ball traveled 100 yards, barely getting halfway to the hole, as Kevin Kisner commented, “What is he doing? He has a wedge.” Kisner and Tom Kim then doubled over in laughter.

The problem? Woods actually had 199 yards to the hole.

“You said 99 yards!” 😅



Tough mixup for Tiger and @JupiterLinksGC.



“I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it 100 yards,” Woods said afterward. “One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened.

“I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”

Woods lost the hole, New York’s final point in a 10-3 win.