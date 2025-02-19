 Skip navigation
Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Mexico Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
QZQlrwiS (1).jpg
South Carolina’s midseason arrival Eila Galitsky takes down world No. 1 Lottie Woad – again
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Potential ‘silly season’ standouts

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michstate_izzosegment_250218.jpg
Izzo’s principles key to his wins record
commish.jpg
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
nbc_golf_gcjustinleonardintv_250218.jpg
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods just experienced ‘one of the most embarrassing moments’ of career

  
Published February 18, 2025 09:18 PM

Tiger Woods can’t blame the technology on this one.

The moment happened during Tuesday night’s TGL match at the SoFi Center. Woods’ Jupiter Links team was trailing New York Golf Club, 9-3, with three singles holes to play, and Woods, opposite Cameron Young, had just hit his tee shot on the 13th hole, nicknamed Temple, a 481-yard par-4.

As Woods raced to hit his second shot, the team’s virtual caddie, Woods’ manager Rob McNamara, shouted “99!” So, Woods grabbed a wedge, dropped his ball on the turf and swung away. His ball traveled 100 yards, barely getting halfway to the hole, as Kevin Kisner commented, “What is he doing? He has a wedge.” Kisner and Tom Kim then doubled over in laughter.

The problem? Woods actually had 199 yards to the hole.

“I heard 99 yards, so I went out there and hit it 100 yards,” Woods said afterward. “One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened.

“I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”

Woods lost the hole, New York’s final point in a 10-3 win.