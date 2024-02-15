Tiger Woods is replacing a 4-year-old club for Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is making an equipment change ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the Genesis Invitational.

Woods revealed during his press conference Wednesday at Riviera Country Club that he was putting the new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood in his bag for the tournament.

“The [new] 3-wood is in play,” Woods said. “I feel very comfortable with the 3-wood. I had to find the right shaft for it and decided to switch the shafts and go with what I have on my driver. My 5-wood is different, it’s old, a little beat up, but it still works. But the 3-wood, I wanted to find something I could draw a little bit better and this one is definitely that.”

Golf.com equipment writer Jonathan Wall provided a few more details: the 3-wood keeps the same loft (15 degrees) as the club it replaced (TaylorMade SIM Ti), which had been in Woods bag for about four years. Woods, however, switched shafts, choosing a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7X over the previous Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX.

Woods still uses a 6-year-old 5-wood, the TaylorMade M3 with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX shaft.