Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods reportedly in Bahamas for PIF ‘meet-and-greet’

  
Published March 18, 2024 04:56 PM

Members of the PGA Tour policy board, including player director Tiger Woods, were in the Bahamas on Monday for what will be, for many of them, the first in-person meeting with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Woods was one of several player directors who joined PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan down at Albany, the tony community in New Providence. Flight-tracking accounts also placed Woods’ jet in the Bahamas, as well as planes registered to the PIF, PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group member John Henry of Fenway Sports Group.

While both sides, the Tour and PIF, are keeping negotiations “close to the vest,” Lewis reported, the meeting would be more of the Tour’s board members “putting a face to the name” regarding PIF representatives. Lewis added that future discussions would likely focus on three main points: 1. How much PIF would invest in the for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises, 2. Where team golf fits into new entity, 3. Potential pathways back to the Tour from LIV Golf.

Initial reports of this meeting had it taking place at a private residence in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Then on Sunday, Patrick Cantlay, a player director, confirmed the meeting with the PIF governor, though Cantlay said that he didn’t “imagine anything substantive” coming from Monday’s “meet-and-greet.”

“I’m going into the first meeting with the idea of listening a lot more than talking,” Cantlay said. “I’m excited to hear all I’ll learn.”