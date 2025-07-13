Two-time champion Ernie Els withdraws from The Open at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Two-time champion Ernie Els has withdrawn from The Open, the second time this year he has chosen not to compete in big championships.

The R&A did not give a reason Sunday for the withdrawal of the 55-year-old South African. Els was replaced in the field by Si Woo Kim, who was next on the alternate list taken from last week’s world ranking.

Els won The Open at Muirfield in 2002 after a four-man playoff. He won again in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes when Adam Scott lost a late lead.

Open champions are exempt to play until they are 60.

Els also chose not to compete this year in The Players Championship, for which he qualified by winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone in 2024.