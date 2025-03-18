 Skip navigation
Valspar Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published March 18, 2025 10:09 AM

The PGA Tour concludes its Florida run with the Valspar Championship. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Valspar Championship?

March 20-23 on the Copperhead Course (par 71, 7,351 yards) at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to watch the Valspar Championship

(All times EDT)

March 20

March 21

March 22

March 23

Who is in the field at the Valspar Championship?

There are 156 players eligible to compete. Notables include: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Clanton (a).

Click here for the full field.

What is the Valspar Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $8.7 million with $1,566,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Valspar Championship?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Valspar Championship?

Peter Malnati earned his first PGA Tour win in eight years, defeating Cameron Young by two shots. Malnati got a great break on the 16th hole when, in some gnarly greenside rough, he was awarded relief from a sprinkler head, and saved par. He then birdied the 17th to take a one-shot lead, while Young bogeyed No. 18.

Malnati avoided a big mistake on his final hole to collect the first prize, a two-year Tour exemption and his first trip to the Masters Tournament.