MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jordon Smith.JPG
Jordon Smith suffered broken ribs, punctured lung in Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Shaun White
Shaun White’s new snowboard league to head to Aspen and mountain in China where he ended his career

nbc_dps_nbatalkv3_240224.jpg
NBA contenders still looking ‘for identity’
nbc_cbb_msuizzorecord_250224.jpg
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Valspar extends title sponsorship of Tampa event

  
Published February 24, 2025 11:40 AM

Valspar has extended its title sponsorship of the Tampa Bay-area PGA Tour event through 2030.

Valspar took over as title sponsor in 2014 and has become one of the Tour’s most engaged partners as “the most colorful PGA Tour tournament in the world” and its caddie hat program which rewards caddies who wear Valspar-branded hats during tournaments throughout the year.

“As the final event of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, the Valspar Championship sits in a pivotal spot on the golf calendar as players and fans gear up for the heart of our FedExCup Season,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Our friends at Valspar understand the importance this event carries in the Sunshine State and have embraced that role through unique activations including the Valspar Be Bright mural initiative and the Valspar Caddie Hat Program.”

The Valspar Championship will be played March 20-23 at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.