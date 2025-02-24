Valspar extends title sponsorship of Tampa event

Valspar has extended its title sponsorship of the Tampa Bay-area PGA Tour event through 2030.

Valspar took over as title sponsor in 2014 and has become one of the Tour’s most engaged partners as “the most colorful PGA Tour tournament in the world” and its caddie hat program which rewards caddies who wear Valspar-branded hats during tournaments throughout the year.

“As the final event of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, the Valspar Championship sits in a pivotal spot on the golf calendar as players and fans gear up for the heart of our FedExCup Season,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Our friends at Valspar understand the importance this event carries in the Sunshine State and have embraced that role through unique activations including the Valspar Be Bright mural initiative and the Valspar Caddie Hat Program.”

The Valspar Championship will be played March 20-23 at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.