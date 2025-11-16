Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika

Trying to play her way into the LPGA’s lucrative season finale, Brooke Matthews earned a two-year lease on a Lamborghini Huracán.

That was the prize on offer on the par-3 12th at Pelican Golf Club. Matthews, from 142 yards, hit her tee shot near the middle of the green and watched it roll directly into the cup.

HOLE-IN-ONE for a new Lamborghini by Brooke Matthews! Golf Channel | @theANNIKAlpga pic.twitter.com/UWvMGBKYPR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 16, 2025

Matthews is the fourth player to win the Lamborghini lease. In 2021, Austin Ernst, Pavarisa Yoktuan and Su Oh all aced the 12th hole for the automotive offer.

The 27-year-old Matthews had more than a luxury vehicle in mind Sunday as she was trying to earn a spot in next week’s $11 million, 60-player CME Group Tour Championship. The hole-in-one got her to projected 58th in the standings — up four spots from where she started the week. She then eagled the par-5 14th to jump into a tie for third in the tournament (five off the lead at the time) and projected 52nd in the CME standings.

TWO EAGLES in three holes for Brooke Matthews! Golf Channel | @theANNIKAlpga pic.twitter.com/VDG5BIw8k0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 16, 2025

Everyone in the field at the Naples, Florida, season finale will have a shot to capture the $4 million first-place prize.