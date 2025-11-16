 Skip navigation
Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika

  Golf Channel Staff,
  Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 16, 2025 02:38 PM
Matthews' ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
November 16, 2025 02:11 PM
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

Trying to play her way into the LPGA’s lucrative season finale, Brooke Matthews earned a two-year lease on a Lamborghini Huracán.

That was the prize on offer on the par-3 12th at Pelican Golf Club. Matthews, from 142 yards, hit her tee shot near the middle of the green and watched it roll directly into the cup.

Matthews is the fourth player to win the Lamborghini lease. In 2021, Austin Ernst, Pavarisa Yoktuan and Su Oh all aced the 12th hole for the automotive offer.

The 27-year-old Matthews had more than a luxury vehicle in mind Sunday as she was trying to earn a spot in next week’s $11 million, 60-player CME Group Tour Championship. The hole-in-one got her to projected 58th in the standings — up four spots from where she started the week. She then eagled the par-5 14th to jump into a tie for third in the tournament (five off the lead at the time) and projected 52nd in the CME standings.

Everyone in the field at the Naples, Florida, season finale will have a shot to capture the $4 million first-place prize.