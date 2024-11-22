Watch: Wind blows Lydia Ko’s bag onto her ball at CME Group Tour Championship

Lydia Ko was standing in the ninth fairway Friday at the CME Group Tour Championship when a gust of wind blew over her bag — which landed on her ball.

Ko checked with a rules official and was not assessed a penalty because the ball was moved by an “outside influence.” Ko was allowed to replace her ball and made par on the hole.

The par helped end a skid of three bogeys in a six-hole stretch. After opening in 67 and making birdie on the first hole in Round 2, Ko fell to 3 under par for the tournament — and four off the lead — by the turn.