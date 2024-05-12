Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings

Rory McIlroy has now won the Wells Fargo Championship four times. But never has it been worth more — at least, financially — than on this occasion.

This year’s edition was a signature event on the Tour schedule, with a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner. That haul takes McIlroy’s Wells Fargo career total to $9,463,076.

With $86.6 million in official career Tour earnings, McIlroy is now $10 million from surpassing Phil Mickelson for second on the all-time list. Tiger Woods is first with $121 million.

Here’s a look at the purse payout in the no-cut event in Charlotte, North Carolina: