Top News

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy cruises to fourth Wells Fargo win, eyes fifth major at PGA Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington Cup Series results: Brad Keselowski wins
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Winning streak over, Nelly Korda excited about what lies ahead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings

  
Published May 12, 2024 06:59 PM
McIlroy feels 'really good' at Wells Fargo Champ.
May 11, 2024 07:42 PM
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.

Rory McIlroy has now won the Wells Fargo Championship four times. But never has it been worth more — at least, financially — than on this occasion.

This year’s edition was a signature event on the Tour schedule, with a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner. That haul takes McIlroy’s Wells Fargo career total to $9,463,076.

With $86.6 million in official career Tour earnings, McIlroy is now $10 million from surpassing Phil Mickelson for second on the all-time list. Tiger Woods is first with $121 million.

Here’s a look at the purse payout in the no-cut event in Charlotte, North Carolina:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Rory McIlroy$3,600,000
2Xander Schauffele$2,160,000
3Byeong Hun An$1,360,000
T4Jason Day$880,000
T4Sungjae Im$880,000
T6Mackenzie Hughes$695,000
T6Denny McCarthy$695,000
T8Max Homa$601,000
T8Sepp Straka$601,000
T10Russell Henley$501,000
T10Grayson Murray$501,000
T10Taylor Pendrith$501,000
T13Corey Conners$387,667
T13Tommy Fleetwood$387,667
T13Sam Burns$387,667
T16Lucas Glover$301,000
T16Si Woo Kim$301,000
T16Seamus Power$301,000
T16Christiaan Bezuidenhout$301,000
T16Collin Morikawa$301,000
T21Justin Thomas$224,667
T21Keegan Bradley$224,667
T21Stephan Jaeger$224,667
T24Viktor Hovland$166,500
T24Webb Simpson$166,500
T24Nick Dunlap$166,500
T24Alex Noren$166,500
T24Lee Hodges$166,500
T29Patrick Cantlay$130,500
T29Jordan Spieth$130,500
T29Adam Scott$130,500
T29Patrick Rodgers$130,500
T29Andrew Putnam$130,500
T34Matt Kuchar$106,000
T34Harris English$106,000
T34Kurt Kitayama$106,000
T34Cameron Young$106,000
T38Gary Woodland$88,500
T38Tom Hoge$88,500
T38Taylor Moore$88,500
T38Cam Davis$88,500
42Akshay Bhatia$78,500
T43Chris Kirk$68,500
T43Rickie Fowler$68,500
T43Kevin Tway$68,500
T43Nick Taylor$68,500
T47Brian Harman$53,420
T47Shane Lowry$53,420
T47Wyndham Clark$53,420
T47Tom Kim$53,420
T47Adam Svensson$53,420
T52Matt Fitzpatrick$47,000
T52Justin Rose$47,000
T52Adam Hadwin$47,000
T52Sahith Theegala$47,000
T52Billy Horschel$47,000
T52Tony Finau$47,000
T58Jake Knapp$45,200
T58Ben Kohles$45,200
T60J.T. Poston$44,200
T60Brendon Todd$44,200
T60Will Zalatoris$44,200
63Austin Eckroat$43,400
T64Emiliano Grillo$42,800
T64Adam Schenk$42,800
66Peter Malnati$42,200
67Matthieu Pavon$41,800
68Eric Cole$41,400