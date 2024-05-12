Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings
Published May 12, 2024 06:59 PM
McIlroy feels 'really good' at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Rory McIlroy has now won the Wells Fargo Championship four times. But never has it been worth more — at least, financially — than on this occasion.
This year’s edition was a signature event on the Tour schedule, with a $20 million purse and $3.6 million to the winner. That haul takes McIlroy’s Wells Fargo career total to $9,463,076.
With $86.6 million in official career Tour earnings, McIlroy is now $10 million from surpassing Phil Mickelson for second on the all-time list. Tiger Woods is first with $121 million.
Here’s a look at the purse payout in the no-cut event in Charlotte, North Carolina:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|$3,600,000
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|$2,160,000
|3
|Byeong Hun An
|$1,360,000
|T4
|Jason Day
|$880,000
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|$880,000
|T6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$695,000
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|$695,000
|T8
|Max Homa
|$601,000
|T8
|Sepp Straka
|$601,000
|T10
|Russell Henley
|$501,000
|T10
|Grayson Murray
|$501,000
|T10
|Taylor Pendrith
|$501,000
|T13
|Corey Conners
|$387,667
|T13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$387,667
|T13
|Sam Burns
|$387,667
|T16
|Lucas Glover
|$301,000
|T16
|Si Woo Kim
|$301,000
|T16
|Seamus Power
|$301,000
|T16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$301,000
|T16
|Collin Morikawa
|$301,000
|T21
|Justin Thomas
|$224,667
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|$224,667
|T21
|Stephan Jaeger
|$224,667
|T24
|Viktor Hovland
|$166,500
|T24
|Webb Simpson
|$166,500
|T24
|Nick Dunlap
|$166,500
|T24
|Alex Noren
|$166,500
|T24
|Lee Hodges
|$166,500
|T29
|Patrick Cantlay
|$130,500
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|$130,500
|T29
|Adam Scott
|$130,500
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers
|$130,500
|T29
|Andrew Putnam
|$130,500
|T34
|Matt Kuchar
|$106,000
|T34
|Harris English
|$106,000
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama
|$106,000
|T34
|Cameron Young
|$106,000
|T38
|Gary Woodland
|$88,500
|T38
|Tom Hoge
|$88,500
|T38
|Taylor Moore
|$88,500
|T38
|Cam Davis
|$88,500
|42
|Akshay Bhatia
|$78,500
|T43
|Chris Kirk
|$68,500
|T43
|Rickie Fowler
|$68,500
|T43
|Kevin Tway
|$68,500
|T43
|Nick Taylor
|$68,500
|T47
|Brian Harman
|$53,420
|T47
|Shane Lowry
|$53,420
|T47
|Wyndham Clark
|$53,420
|T47
|Tom Kim
|$53,420
|T47
|Adam Svensson
|$53,420
|T52
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$47,000
|T52
|Justin Rose
|$47,000
|T52
|Adam Hadwin
|$47,000
|T52
|Sahith Theegala
|$47,000
|T52
|Billy Horschel
|$47,000
|T52
|Tony Finau
|$47,000
|T58
|Jake Knapp
|$45,200
|T58
|Ben Kohles
|$45,200
|T60
|J.T. Poston
|$44,200
|T60
|Brendon Todd
|$44,200
|T60
|Will Zalatoris
|$44,200
|63
|Austin Eckroat
|$43,400
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo
|$42,800
|T64
|Adam Schenk
|$42,800
|66
|Peter Malnati
|$42,200
|67
|Matthieu Pavon
|$41,800
|68
|Eric Cole
|$41,400