Why a sub-60 score wouldn’t be a surprise at this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event

  
Published February 5, 2025 07:44 PM

We’re already on #59watch on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The PGA Tour’s main feeder circuit heads to the Country Club de Bogota in Colombia for this week’s Astara Golf Championship, the fourth event on the calendar. The tournament is one of only two KFT stops where multiple courses are used. The Lagos Course is the main layout and sole host for the final 36 holes, but it’s the companion course, the Pacos, that is annually one of the top storylines.

The Pacos is a par-70 layout that plays just 6,254 yards long – and that’s before you factor in that Bogota sits at approximately 8,600 feet above sea level; the Pacos’ adjusted yardage is closer to 5,400 yards.

Of the course’s 12 par-4s, only two of them play over 400 yards. The shortest par-4 is the 298-yard fifth hole. There is also a 115-yard par-3.

With its diminutive size, the Pacos is unsurprisingly a pushover. Last year, it yielded a scoring average of 66.58 (-3.42) while Cristobal del Solar shot a KFT-record 57 in the first round and Aldrich Potgieter followed with a 59 the next day.

The Lagos, however, is considerably tougher, playing as a par-71 and at 7,237 yards with a scoring average last year of 69.51 (-1.49).

Kevin Velo won last year’s title at 22 under.