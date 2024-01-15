Why Grayson Murray remains in Swing 5 after Sony Open win

The first non-signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season is in the books, so it’s time to start thinking about the first Swing 5 of the year.

The Swing 5 is the new name of the points races for each stretch between the Tour’s signature events. The top five points earners from each of those stretches will get spots in the next set of signature events. For example, the top five in aggregate points from the Sony Open, American Express and Farmers Insurance Open will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, though the latter will also factor in the WM Phoenix Open, which didn’t want to move from its Super Bowl week slot and will bisect Pebble and Riviera weeks.

Grayson Murray’s victory at the Sony gets him into all of the remaining signature events, though because the Swing 5 category is higher priority than tournament winners, he remains in the Swing 5 race.

Here is a look at the top five and the closest challengers after one event:

SWING 5 AFTER SONY

1. Grayson Murray, 500

2. Carl Yuan, 122.5

3. Matthieu Pavon, 85

4. Taylor Pendrith, 70

5. Akshay Bhatia, 55.2

5. Patton Kizzire, 55.2

—

Billy Horschel, 44

Stephan Jaeger, 44

Ben Silverman, 44

The Next 10 are the top 10 player in the FedExCup standings who aren’t already qualified for the upcoming signature events. For Pebble and Riviera, the Next 10 was locked in after the fall series. However, for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players, the Next 10 will pull from this year’s FedExCup points.

NEXT 10 FOR PEBBLE, GENESIS

Beau Hossler

Ludvig Aberg

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

Matt Kuchar

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Sam Ryder

Luke List

Alex Smalley