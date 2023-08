Winner’s bag: FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover won for the second time in as many weeks, claiming the first PGA Tour playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here are the clubs he used to do it:

DRIVER: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees); Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)

IRONS: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4); Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV