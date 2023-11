Here’s a look at the equipment Erik van Rooyen used to win the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

HYBRID: Callaway Apex UW (17 degrees)

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (18 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW)

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws Raw (50, 54, 58 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon San Diego

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X