 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
Sanderson Farms prize money payout, FEC points
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Eliminated Cup playoff drivers keep perspective after Roval
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Luke List wins five-way Sanderson playoff with 45-footer

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship - Final Round
Sanderson Farms prize money payout, FEC points
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Eliminated Cup playoff drivers keep perspective after Roval
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Luke List wins five-way Sanderson playoff with 45-footer

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioetienne_231008.jpg
Back-to-back weeks in London is ‘huge difference’
nbc_fnia_florio_pickens_231008.jpg
Pickens seizes the opportunity vs. Ravens
nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winner’s bag: Sanderson Farms Championship winner Luke List

  
Published October 8, 2023 08:24 PM
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
October 8, 2023 07:35 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship, held at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Here’s a look at the equipment Luke List used to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his second career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees); TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)

IRONS: PXG 0311 ST (4-PW)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 degrees); Titleist WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Fastback Plus prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1