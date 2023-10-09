Winner’s bag: Sanderson Farms Championship winner Luke List
Published October 8, 2023 08:24 PM
Here’s a look at the equipment Luke List used to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his second career PGA Tour victory.
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees); TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
IRONS: PXG 0311 ST (4-PW)
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 degrees); Titleist WedgeWorks (60 degrees)
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Fastback Plus prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1