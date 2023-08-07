Winner’s bag: Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover earned his fifth PGA Tour win by two strokes at the Wyndham Championship. Here are the clubs he used to do it:

DRIVER: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees); Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)

IRONS: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4); Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV