Winner’s bag: Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover

  
Published August 6, 2023 11:14 PM

Lucas Glover earned his fifth PGA Tour win by two strokes at the Wyndham Championship. Here are the clubs he used to do it:

Full-field scores from Wyndham Championship

DRIVER: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees); Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)

IRONS: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4); Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV