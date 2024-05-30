With a shot at Solheim Cup, Alexandra Forsterling even par at U.S. Women’s Open

If U.S. Women’s Open fans – or U.S. fans, in general – weren’t familiar with Alexandra Forsterling, it’s time to pay attention.

You might see her representing Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Forsterling shot even-par 70 in the opening round at Lancaster Country Club to hold a share of the clubhouse lead. With all the focus on Nelly Korda’s wins this year, the 24-year-old German has had her share of success as well.

Forsterling entered the season’s second major having won each of her last two starts on the Ladies European Tour, with four victories in the last eight months.

She’s currently second this season in LET points, which would put her on the European Solheim Cup team when the matches are contested at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, Sept. 13-15. A good showing this week would boost her chances in making it via the world rankings, which is another avenue.

Forsterling, who qualified for this USWO via the world rankings (she currently 59th), is comfortable in the U.S. She played collegiately at Arizona State and won March’s Aramco-sponsored LET event in Tampa, Florida.

This is her second U.S. Women’s Open start. After missing the cut in 2022, she returned on Thursday with three birdies and three bogeys on a demanding major venue.

“I feel amazing. It was a lot of fun out there,” she said. “My game was really solid. Managed everything well with the wind, and yeah, I’m overall more than happy.