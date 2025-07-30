 Skip navigation
Wyndham Championship 2025: Odds, favorites, picks for the Tour’s regular-season finale

  
Published July 30, 2025 10:23 AM
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
July 29, 2025 01:36 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss which bubble golfers have their attention at the Wyndham Championship, with hopes of entering the Top 70 in FedExCup points and qualifying for the playoffs.

The PGA Tour concludes its regular season this week at the Wyndham Championship, where players are vying for more than just a title.

But winning is the name of the game, and betting expert Brad Thomas offers his insight:

Jake Knapp, to win (+4000) and top 20 (+180)

Jake Knapp’s profile probably best suits a course where players can just bomb and gouge their way around. However, it would be foolish not to go back to Knapp after his performance at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third.

Knapp was again a big gainer on the greens, where he picked up 3.3 strokes to the field in putting, marking four straight tournaments where he’s gained strokes on the greens.

Knapp’s sometimes erratic driver shouldn’t hurt him at Sedgefield. With only three or four holes where the long-drive reward is higher than the missed-fairway penalty, there will be quite a few holes where clubbing down is necessary. Conservatively, there are around seven holes where less than driver will be beneficial.

For Knapp, hitting mini driver or 3-wood is just as long as a driver for many in the field. With a tighter shot dispersion, Knapp should be longer yet still in the short grass. After four straight top-25 finishes and two weeks in contention, Knapp’s price provides a ton of value.

Wyndham Championship odds (as of Wednesday, courtesy DraftKings)

  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +2000
  • Ben Griffin: +2500
  • Keegan Bradley: +2500
  • Aaron Rai: +2800
  • Jordan Spieth: +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +3000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +3500
  • Si Woo Kim: +3500
  • Lucas Glover + 3500
  • Jake Knapp: +4000
  • Harry Hall: +4000
  • J.T. Poston: +5000
  • Denny McCarthy: +5000
  • Sam Stevens: +5000
  • Ryan Gerard: +5000
  • Rickie Fowler: +5000
  • Kurt Kitayama: +5000