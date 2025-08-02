Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for the final round
The PGA Tour’s final regular-season event concludes Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It’s the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedExCup points and qualify for the first playoff event. Coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. EDT.
Final-round tee times, pairings
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:25 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Aaron Baddeley
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Paul Peterson
Henrik Norlander
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Matthew Riedel
Justin Lower
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
David Skinns
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Vince Whaley
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Thomas Rosenmueller
Lee Hodges
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Rickie Fowler
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Trevor Cone
Michael Thorbjornsen
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Robert MacIntyre
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Rico Hoey
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Nicolai Højgaard
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Taylor Dickson
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Carson Young
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Higgs
Patton Kizzire
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Chesson Hadley
Matt Kuchar
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Cam Davis
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Seamus Power
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Victor Perez
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Denny McCarthy
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Jordan Spieth
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
William Mouw
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Beau Hossler
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
Matt McCarty
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Chandler Phillips
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Karl Vilips
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Michael Kim
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Mark Hubbard
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Max McGreevy
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Noah Goodwin
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Matti Schmid
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Sungjae Im
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Gary Woodland
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Davis Thompson
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Jackson Koivun
|1:45 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Aaron Rai
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Nico Echavarria