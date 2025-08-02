 Skip navigation
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for the final round

  
Published August 2, 2025 06:36 PM
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
August 2, 2025 12:31 PM
Some talented golfers, including Austin Eckroat, Max Homa, Nicholas Dunlap, Adam Hadwin and Sahith Theegala, missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and will not advance to the FedExCup Playoffs

The PGA Tour’s final regular-season event concludes Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It’s the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedExCup points and qualify for the first playoff event. Coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. EDT.

Final-round tee times, pairings

Time
TeePlayers
7:25 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

7:35 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Aaron Baddeley

7:45 AM
EDT		1

Paul Peterson

Henrik Norlander

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Matthew Riedel

Justin Lower

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

David Skinns

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Vince Whaley

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Thomas Rosenmueller

Lee Hodges

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Rickie Fowler

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Trevor Cone

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Robert MacIntyre

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Rico Hoey

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Nicolai Højgaard

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Taylor Dickson

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Carson Young

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Harry Higgs

Patton Kizzire

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Chesson Hadley

Matt Kuchar

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Seamus Power

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Victor Perez

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Denny McCarthy

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Jordan Spieth

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

William Mouw

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Beau Hossler

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 AM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

Matt McCarty

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Chandler Phillips

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Karl Vilips

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Michael Kim

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Mark Hubbard

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Max McGreevy

12:40 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Noah Goodwin

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Matti Schmid

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Sungjae Im

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Gary Woodland

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Davis Thompson

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Jackson Koivun
(a)

1:45 PM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Aaron Rai

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Nico Echavarria