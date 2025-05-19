 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Hurricanes Florida Panthers
Reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes meet again in Eastern final
Arthur Ashe Stadium
U.S. Open’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is getting an overhaul as part of an $800 million project
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard questions concussion protocol after Paris-Nice crash

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_hinshelwoodgoal_250519.jpg
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_mitomagoal_250519.jpg
Mitoma brings Brighton level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carolina Hurricanes Florida Panthers
Reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes meet again in Eastern final
Arthur Ashe Stadium
U.S. Open’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is getting an overhaul as part of an $800 million project
Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard questions concussion protocol after Paris-Nice crash

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_hinshelwoodgoal_250519.jpg
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_mitomagoal_250519.jpg
Mitoma brings Brighton level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wyndham Clark apologizes for violent club throw in final round of PGA Championship

  
Published May 19, 2025 05:26 PM

Wyndham Clark apologized Monday after he violently threw his driver into a signage board during the final round of the PGA Championship.

Playing the par-4 16th and 3 over par for the championship, Clark pushed his tee shot into the right fairway bunker. He then rifled his driver into the board behind him, snapping the head from the shaft and frightening the nearby volunteer.

Clark posted a response to social media the day after.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me,” Clark wrote. “My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on. I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

The 2023 U.S. Open champion doesn’t have a top-30 finish in his seven major starts since winning at Los Angeles Country Club.