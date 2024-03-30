Wyndham Clark talks to Smylie Kaufman about lip-out at The Players

Wyndham Clark joined Smylie Kaufman on Friday for “Happy Hour” at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

One of the topics of conversation, however, wasn’t filled with joy.

Clark revisited his 72nd-hole lip-out at The Players Championship, which cost him a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.

“I was obviously devastated,” he said while watching the replay and commenting, “I can’t believe it didn’t go in.”

“After about two hours after that, I got over it. I’m being dead serious,” he added. “I mean, I was devastated and it hurt, but I believe that more good things are going to happen. You know, maybe I miss one there but I make one later down the road.”

