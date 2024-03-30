 Skip navigation
GOLF: NOV 10 PGA Cadence Bank Houston Open
Scheffler’s shocking double-bogey finish ends record run on Tour
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2hl_240329.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerpostrd2intv_240329.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Sloppy’ end to Houston Open Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerbestshotsrd2houston_240329.jpg
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2 at Houston Open ends streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wyndham Clark talks to Smylie Kaufman about lip-out at The Players

  
Published March 29, 2024 08:09 PM

Wyndham Clark joined Smylie Kaufman on Friday for “Happy Hour” at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

One of the topics of conversation, however, wasn’t filled with joy.

Clark revisited his 72nd-hole lip-out at The Players Championship, which cost him a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.

“I was obviously devastated,” he said while watching the replay and commenting, “I can’t believe it didn’t go in.”

“After about two hours after that, I got over it. I’m being dead serious,” he added. “I mean, I was devastated and it hurt, but I believe that more good things are going to happen. You know, maybe I miss one there but I make one later down the road.”

Check out the full video at the top of the page.