Ryder Cup Predictions: The Ryder Cup Records of Players and Expert Picks

The 45th Ryder Cup tees off in a matter of hours. Few events in sports can match the levels of talent and intensity offered by a Ryder Cup. While we await the announcement of the opening foursomes, lets take a quick glance at the event and both Team USA and Team Europe along with a few of the available betting markets.

Tournament Details and How to watch the 45th Ryder Cup

Date: Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28, 2025

Opening Tee Time: 7A ET Friday

Site: Bethpage Black Course

City: Farmingdale, NY

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Ryder Cup Odds

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Team USA (-150), Team Europe (+170)

Tie: +1000

Team USA

Justin Thomas is the veteran of this team making his 4th appearance in the Ryder Cup. His record overall in the competition is 7-4-2 including a perfect 3-0-0 in Singles. Scottie Scheffler (2-2-3 overall), Xander Schauffele (4-4-0), Patrick Cantlay (5-2-1), Colin Morikawa (4-3-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (2-3-1) are each playing in their 3rd Ryder Cup. The experience of those six veterans will be counted on heavily to help the younger players navigate the mental and physical toll the tournament takes on each golfer. Harris English (1-2-0) and Sam Burns (1-2-0) are making their second appearance in the Ryder Cup. Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young are making their first Ryder Cup appearances.

Previous records in the Ryder Cup aside, the United States is led by World #1 Scheffler. He has been so dominant the past two years that anything short of securing four or five points for the Stars and Stripes (+190 to be Team USA’s top point producer) will make it difficult for the Ryder Cup to be wrestled away from Europe. Fan Favorite Bryson DeChambeau (+450) has played plenty this week with Justin Thomas (+1400). That emotional pair may well lead things off for Captain Keegan Bradley on Friday morning.

Team Europe

This is Rory McIlroy’s 8th Ryder Cup. His record is 16-13-4 through his first seven. Justin Rose (14-9-3) has experienced six Ryder Cups. He is especially strong in Foursomes sporting a record of 7-2-1. Jon Rahm (6-3-3), Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2), Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2), and Matthew Fitzpatrick (1-7-0) have all competed in three Ryder Cups. Victor Hovland (3-4-3) and Shane Lowry (2-3-1) have battled against the United States on a couple of occasions. Making their second appearance in a Ryder Cup but their first on American soil are Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0) Sepp Straka (1-2-0) and Robert MacIntyre (2-0-1). Rasmus Højgaard is making his first Ryder Cup appearance.

Europe’s unquestioned leader is McIlroy (+280 to be Team Europe’s top point producer). John Rahm (+360) is a close second. The fiery Spaniard is 4-0 in Foursomes and could well be sent out in that first group Friday to try and quiet the crowd and steal momentum for Europe. The winner of The TOUR Championship just one month ago, Tommy Fleetwood is also 4-0-0 in Foursomes.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Ben Griffin Total Points OVER 2 points (-110)

A rookie at this event but no one outside of McIlroy and Scheffler is playing currently as well as Griffin. Would be no shock at all if he is the breakout star from this year’s Ryder Cup.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Total Points UNDER 1.5 (-135)

The former U.S. Open Champion has struggled in this event securing just one point in eight matches in his three Ryder Cups. He will be battling as much for Europe as he will to remove his name from the list of all-time worst Ryder Cup records. Here’s betting his issues continue.

Bryson DeChambeau (-115) vs. Jon Rahm (-110)

This is a fun bet featuring two of the most emotional players in this year’s Ryder Cup. If he can keep his ball on the course, his length and the emotional charge he will give the crowd should pay dividends for Team USA and for bettors.

Team USA to WIN the Ryder Cup (-150)

You’ll have to pay a little juice, but it is extremely difficult to win a Ryder Cup on foreign soil. The opening foursomes will tell much of the story. If you are inclined to bet Team USA, it is best to do so now as opposed to in play because if the United States holds their own Friday morning, you will pay more to back them at that point due to their traditional dominance in the Sunday Singles.

The Ryder Cup is tremendous theater. Tune in to NBC and Peacock and watch the best in the world compete for one of the most coveted prizes in golf.

