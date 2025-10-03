2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock

The road to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues this weekend with eight major races split between Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

The $1.25 million Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes takes place on Saturday, October 4. The winner will receive an automatic starting position into the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Mile. The 12-horse field includes Aidan O’Brien trainee Diego Velazquez (IRE) who is currently the 7-2 morning line favorite. Following him in the odds is 9-2 shot Program Trading (GB) trained by Chad Brown.

On the west coast, Bob Baffert brings four, two-year-old horses to the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes in Santa Anita Park, including 3-2 morning line favorite Desert Gate, with a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on the line.

Saturday’s coverage also features four additional Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races: The 1 1/16-mile, $650,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds and the 6-furlong, $400,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2) for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares will be run at Keeneland.

The 1 1/16-mile, $200,000 Oak Leaf (G2) for 2-year-old fillies and the 1 1/4-mile, $200,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes (G2) for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares.

The horse racing action continues on Sunday, October 5 from Keeneland Race Course with two Win-and-you’re-in races to the Breeders’ Cup. In the 1 1/16 mile, $400,000 Bourbon Stakes, Todd Pletcher goes for his record sixth win and spot in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf with trainee Final Score as the 8-5 morning line favorite.

Ending NBC’s coverage on Sunday will be the 1 1/8 mile, $650,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, where 2024 Eclipse Horse of the Year winner Thorpedo Anna will look to win her fifth race of 2025 to gain entry into the Breeders’ Cup Distaff — a race she won last year as a heavy 2-5 favorite.

Live coverage for this weekend’s races begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday on CNBC and Peacock and Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream all of this weekend’s horse racing excitement.

