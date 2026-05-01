Donna Brothers steps away from NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage after 26 races

Donna Brothers has been an integral part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage since it acquired the rights to the race in 2001.

From speaking to trainers and owners on the walkover to the paddock to interviewing the winning jockey on horseback, Brothers has been front and center for some of the most emotional moments of NBC’s horse racing coverage.

Saturday will be Brothers’ final Run for the Roses. She decided two years ago that this would be her last year, but did not announce it publicly until last week.

“I told Lindsay Schanzer, our producer, that I definitely wanted to make it to Kentucky Derby 151 because that would be my 25th Kentucky Derby. But if I had my druthers, I would also like to make it to Derby 152 because then I’ll be 60 years old and I’ll feel like I’ve earned the right to retire,” said Brothers, who turned 60 on April 22. “And so now I have two careers behind me. I retired from being a jockey in 1998.

“There are a lot of people, when I tell ’em I’m going to retire, they seem sad for me. And they’re like, ‘Oh, I know you’re going to miss it.’ And I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I’ve had the second-best seat in the house for 26 years, and I really believe that. I think the best seat in the house is whoever rode the Kentucky Derby winner.”

Brothers is a former jockey who won 1,130 races during her 11-year career. She joined NBC in 2000 for Breeders’ Cup coverage and has been part of the network’s Triple Crown coverage. NBC has had the Preakness Stakes since 2001 and the Belmont Stakes from 2001-05 and 2011-22.

She was the first to interview jockeys Victor Espinoza aboard American Pharaoh in 2015 and Mike Smith on Justify three years later, after they won the Triple Crown.

“Very rarely do you get to work in TV with people who define a role in sports television, and Donna has done that,” said Mike Tirico, who will anchor NBC’s coverage. “The immediate reaction Donna gets race after race, and her observations are such a unique part of what we do in television. And she is one of a kind. Somebody will follow her but will not replace her because she’s irreplaceable.”

When it comes to favorite Derby winner interviews, Brothers said Calvin Borel’s aboard Street Sense in 2007 still stands out.

“I really want to capture what’s in their heart rather than 10 minutes later what’s in their head. And so the ones that stand out the most are the ones that are heartfelt,” she said. “Anyone who saw Calvin win his first Derby, I think, touched everyone’s heart who saw it. And then later that week, he was invited to the White House, and the Queen (Elizabeth II) was in attendance, and so she witnessed his Derby win. As I threw it back to Tom Hammond, I said, ‘You can see a very emotional win for Calvin Borel as the tears are streaming down his face.’ And Tom told me that they hadn’t zoomed in until I said that. The director was obviously listening, and they zoomed in and picked up that emotion. And I think it made everybody feel that same emotion with and for Calvin.”

Brothers has also viewed some of the Derby’s worst moments. She was near the second turn when she saw Eight Belles go down in 2008. The filly broke both her front ankles shortly after crossing the finish line in second place and was euthanized on the track.

Brothers still gets emotional when reflecting on that day, as well as second-guessing the interview she did with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard Derby winner Big Brown.

“Kent was also upset, and I just said, ‘OK, let’s try to shake it off and concentrate on the fact that you just won the Kentucky Derby.’ And I’m not sure if that was the right thing to do. In hindsight, it might’ve been better to let him address that first, but we didn’t know her status at that time, and we didn’t know it well enough to report on her status,” she said. “In any event, it was challenging because you’re simultaneously heartbroken for the horse that’s on the track. And also simultaneously very happy for this person who just won the Kentucky Derby.”

Brothers is still happy to see jockeys Mike Smith and John Velazquez competing, but also noted that it is a good time for her to walk away.

“I think it’s just time to pass the baton. It’s been an awfully fun ride. But I’m also looking forward to not being in front of the computer for five or six hours a day and doing all the research,” Brothers said. “I’m looking forward to being outside an awful lot, whether that’s hiking or biking or stand-up paddleboarding or golfing, I think it’s just the right time for me.”