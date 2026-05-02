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Fashion at the 152nd Kentucky Derby: Jaxson Dart, Sue Bird and Rob Gronkowski show out

  
Published May 2, 2026 05:29 PM
Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
May 2, 2026 12:47 PM
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart takes in the Kentucky Derby with his family and makes his pick for the Run for the Roses.

Churchill Downs. A sports cathedral defined by Twin Spires, mint juleps and a cornucopia of hats we dare you to find anywhere else. It’s Kentucky Derby Day, peeps! Let’s take a look at the some sights and sounds from Louisville.

The Fashion

Hats? Outfits that cover all colors? The Kentucky Derby has the place to see and been seen. And the time-honored tradition became more and more popular once the Run for the Roses was televised more regularly starting in the 1950s. Here are some of the best of the best so far:

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Our own John Fanta, making his Kentucky Derby broadcast debut, highlighted some of the top looks from the infield:

And then, there are these looks

The stories these outfits could tell.

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Of course, Churchill Downs attracts sports stars, too

A few NFL quarterbacks were among them.

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart made his second Derby appearance, rocking a white pinstripe suit with a black and white polka-dot shirt. He said his mom helped him put together the “last-minute” ensemble.

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Russell Wilson was also on site … perhaps going for an early trifecta?

Rob Gronkowski returned to Kentucky Derby with longtime girlfriend Camille Kosteck.

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Four-time WNBA champion and NBC basketball analyst Sue Bird hit the red carpet:

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Louisville hoops transfer Flory Bidunga made his Churchill Downs debut (courtesy of SI’s Pat Forde):

Bill Belichick, who won eight Super Bowls before heading to UNC as its head coach, turned in his sweatshirt-inspired athleisure wear for more a more Derby-centric suit that matched girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s look:

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And finally …

You can’t have a Kentucky Derby without the roses …