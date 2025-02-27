How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby runs through this Saturday, March 1, with the 1/ST Racing Tour— it includes a series of prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 3.

Live coverage on Saturday begins at 5:00 ET on CNBC and Peacock, featuring six live races, headlined by the DK Horse San Felipe (G2), taking place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, and the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Both events are set to award Kentucky Derby points on a 50-25-15-10-5 scale.

14 Fountain of Youth runners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, most recently Mage in 2023 — will this year’s winner set the tone at Churchill Downs?

Burnham Square and River Thames are two horses to watch out for at Gulfstream Park. With two more starts under his belt and a G3 Holy Bull victory at Gulfstream four weeks ago, Burnham Square has experience on his side. However, River Thames, who is making his debut around two turns, is undefeated in two career starts, with a total margin of victory of 11 1/4 lengths. River Thames also has strong ties to the Kentucky Derby, with trainer Todd Pletcher, known for his record 65 starters in the race, and jockey John Velazquez, who has earned three wins from 26 Derby mounts.

At Santa Anita Park, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three of the six entrants in the San Felipe Stakes — Barnes, Rodriguez, and Mellencamp — with a combined average auction price of $1.49 million. Baffert looks to extend his record to 10 victories in the race on Saturday.

See below for everything you need to know about the 1/ST Racing Tour including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the 2025 1/ST Racing Tour:

When: Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 1 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where is this weekend’s 2025 1/ST Racing Tour?

The 2025 San Felipe Stakes (G2) will take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, while the 2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) will be held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Who won the 2024 San Felipe Stakes?

Imagination, trained by Bob Baffert, won the 2024 San Felipe Stakes with a time of 1:44.55.

Who won the 2024 Fountain of Youth Stakes?

Dornoch, who is a full brother to 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage, took the victory in last year’s Fountain of Youth Stakes.

