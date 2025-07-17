How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

The 2025 Haskell Stakes takes place this Saturday, July 19, at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 5 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Journalism, winner of the 2025 Preakness Stakes and runner-up in this year’s Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, is the morning line favorite for Saturday’s event. Other contenders include Goal Oriented, who finished fourth in this year’s Preakness and is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Click here to see the full list of entrants. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 Haskell Stakes.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch the 2025 Haskell Stakes:

Date: Saturday, July 19

Saturday, July 19 Time: 5 PM ET

5 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What is the venue for the Haskell Stakes?

The 2025 Haskell Stakes will take place at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

Who won last year’s Haskell Stakes?

Dornoch won the 2024 Haskell Stakes, finishing the race in 1:50.31. Watch the video below to relive the thrilling victory:

Dornoch, Mindframe battle again in Haskell Stakes Watch the full 2024 Haskell Stakes, part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, in which the top two Belmont Stakes finishers again went hoof-to-hoof.

How do I watch horse racing on Peacock

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

RELATED: Remembering D. Wayne Lukas, who could always make me believe