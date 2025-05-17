Journalism mounts incredible comeback to win 150th Preakness Stakes

Seemingly down and out for much of the race, pre-race favorite Journalism pulled off a furious, shocking comeback down the stretch to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

Journalism started well immediately out of the gate, but it was Clever Again (the No. 2 favorite before the race) and longshot Gosger setting the pace — with Journalism hanging out in sixth for over half the track.

But Journalism’s story had yet to be written.

Ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli, the Derby runner-up turned on the jets late, overtaking Gosger — who had seemed to pull away — and charge in front in the closing moments.

“I’m crying like a kid,” Rispoli said after the race.

“Couldn’t be prouder of him,” an emotional trainer Michael McCarthy said.

Journalism stayed on the rail for the majority of the race, despite chances to make a move outside. He threaded a narrow needle between Goal Oriented and and Clever Again, then bumped the former while making the final turn.

For a moment, it appeared his best chance had come and gone. But Journalism emerged amid the traffic, held off a charging Sandman and chased Gosger down late regardless.

Journalism had even odds to win the race. A Journalism-Gosger exacta returned $33.80 for a $2 bet, while a trifecta with Journalism-Gosger-Sandman turned $1 into $73.50.

Journalism’s story — and that of McCarthy — is one of remarkable resilience. McCarthy has been living with in-laws since the Altadena fire in Southern California forced him to relocate; he briefly had to displace Journalism (and over a dozen other horses) from Santa Anita Park due to the threat as wildfires raged across the region.

“This one,” McCarthy said, “is for Altadena.”