 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
After enjoying family time and coaching softball during rehab, Alex Noren in major contention at PGA
clark_reese.jpg
Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Season Preview Roundtable: Predictions, storylines to follow as season tips off

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preakness_250517.jpg
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornackihit5_250517.jpg
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
After enjoying family time and coaching softball during rehab, Alex Noren in major contention at PGA
clark_reese.jpg
Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Season Preview Roundtable: Predictions, storylines to follow as season tips off

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preakness_250517.jpg
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornackihit5_250517.jpg
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Journalism mounts incredible comeback to win 150th Preakness Stakes

  
Published May 17, 2025 07:16 PM
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
May 17, 2025 07:16 PM
Mike McCarthy's trainee Journalism overcomes hard jostling down the final stretch to win a thrilling 150th Preakness Stakes.

Seemingly down and out for much of the race, pre-race favorite Journalism pulled off a furious, shocking comeback down the stretch to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

Journalism started well immediately out of the gate, but it was Clever Again (the No. 2 favorite before the race) and longshot Gosger setting the pace — with Journalism hanging out in sixth for over half the track.

But Journalism’s story had yet to be written.

Ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli, the Derby runner-up turned on the jets late, overtaking Gosger — who had seemed to pull away — and charge in front in the closing moments.

“I’m crying like a kid,” Rispoli said after the race.

“Couldn’t be prouder of him,” an emotional trainer Michael McCarthy said.

Journalism stayed on the rail for the majority of the race, despite chances to make a move outside. He threaded a narrow needle between Goal Oriented and and Clever Again, then bumped the former while making the final turn.

For a moment, it appeared his best chance had come and gone. But Journalism emerged amid the traffic, held off a charging Sandman and chased Gosger down late regardless.

Journalism had even odds to win the race. A Journalism-Gosger exacta returned $33.80 for a $2 bet, while a trifecta with Journalism-Gosger-Sandman turned $1 into $73.50.

Journalism’s story — and that of McCarthy — is one of remarkable resilience. McCarthy has been living with in-laws since the Altadena fire in Southern California forced him to relocate; he briefly had to displace Journalism (and over a dozen other horses) from Santa Anita Park due to the threat as wildfires raged across the region.

“This one,” McCarthy said, “is for Altadena.”