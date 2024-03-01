How to watch Gulfstream Park Horse Racing this weekend: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

The road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby continues this weekend on CNBC and Peacock with the 1/ST Racing Tour series. Coverage on Saturday, March 2 begins at 5:00 PM ET, featuring the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes.

14 Fountain of Youth runners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby including last year’s champion Mage who finished fourth in this race in 2023. Will we see a repeat of that this year?

While Mage retired in November and is now a stallion at Airdrie Stud in Kentucky, two of the top contenders in this race have close connections to the thoroughbred. Dornoch, the morning-line favorite, is a full brother to Mage. In other words, they have

the same parents (sire and dam).

Morning-line third choice Victory Avenue is trained by Gustavo Delgado who also trained the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner.

Click here to see the entries for the 2024 Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Saturday’s Fountain of Youth stakes offer a total of 105 qualifying points for this year’s Kentucky Derby and will be distributed to the top five finishers on a 50-25-15-10-5 scale.

The Honey Fox Stakes and the Canadian Turf Stakes will also be presented live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. See below to find out how to watch/ live stream this weekend’s exciting races.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Kentucky Derby purse raised to $5 million for 150th race in May The Kentucky Derby purse has been raised to $5 million for the 150th edition in May.

