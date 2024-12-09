 Skip navigation
UCLA v Washington
Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington
USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic: TCU v South Carolina
Ashlyn Watkins dunks again and No. 3 South Carolina women overwhelm No. 9 TCU 85-52
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jockey Flavien Prat wins Remsen to set record with his 80th stakes victory of the year

  
Published December 8, 2024 09:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Flavien Prat notched his 80th stakes victory of the year on Saturday, winning the $250,000 Remsen at Aqueduct to set the single-season record.

The French jockey guided Poster to a nose victory in the 1 1/8 mile race for 2-year-olds.

Prat broke the previous mark of 79 stakes wins, set in 2022 by Irad Ortiz Jr.

It was also Prat’s second graded stakes win on the card, having won the $200,000 Go for Wand with Tizzy in the Sky. He tied Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey’s record of 55 set in 2003. Among Prat’s big wins this year was the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Sierra Leone.

“I’m very thankful,” Prat said. “It’s off my back and it was something that was in the back of my mind for sure. You never know if that opportunity is going to come again, so it was something that I was definitely trying to achieve. I have great people supporting me all year round.”