 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Jasmine Koo off to ‘speed jail,’ but also strong start in Chevron low-am defense
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
When is the 2025 NFL Draft: TV channel, location, draft order, and more
Super Bowl LIX Previews
How to watch 2025 NFL Draft: Schedule, TV stream info, date, venue for draft in Green Bay

Top Clips

nbc_cwbb_hidalgointvv2_250424.jpg
Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Jasmine Koo off to ‘speed jail,’ but also strong start in Chevron low-am defense
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
When is the 2025 NFL Draft: TV channel, location, draft order, and more
Super Bowl LIX Previews
How to watch 2025 NFL Draft: Schedule, TV stream info, date, venue for draft in Green Bay

Top Clips

nbc_cwbb_hidalgointvv2_250424.jpg
Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Smarty Jones captured hearts on the 2004 Triple Crown trail. He’s been elected to the Hall of Fame

  
Published April 24, 2025 03:33 PM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — It’s time for another Smarty party.

Twenty-one years after Smarty Jones won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, the chestnut colt has been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced that he was the lone candidate in the contemporary category to appear on the majority of ballots, with 50% plus one vote required for election. It was his first year on the ballot.

Bred in Pennsylvania, Smarty Jones won eight of nine career starts and won the Eclipse Award for 3-year-old males in 2004.

That year he became the first undefeated Kentucky Derby winner since Seattle Slew with a 2 3/4-length victory. Two weeks later, Smarty Jones won the Preakness by a record 11 1/2 lengths to set up a Triple Crown bid. His hard-luck story captured hearts along the way, with schoolchildren writing letters wishing him luck and people throwing Smarty parties.

But he was beaten by a length in the Belmont Stakes by 36-1 shot Birdstone in front of a record crowd of 120,139 in New York.

Smarty Jones retired after the Belmont with career earnings of $7,613,155. He was owned by Roy and Pat Chapman, trained by John Servis and ridden by Stewart Elliott.

Also elected were racehorses Decathlon and Hermis and trainer George H. Conway by the 1900-1959 Historic Review Committee. Edward L. Bowen, Arthur B. Hancock III and Richard Ten Broeck were elected by the Pillars of the Turf Committee.

The newest Hall of Fame members will be enshrined on Aug. 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.