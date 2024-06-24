Supreme Court rejects challenge to new horse racing anti-doping rules

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xnjn7rfuqteckyr0xs2b
Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Tennis: French Open
After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_240624.jpg
Inside PFT’s 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings
oly24_atm100_trials_final_240623.jpg
Lyles wins 100m with personal best; Coleman out
oly24_atwhep_trials_day1recap_240623.jpg
Hall leads heptathlon ahead of Hawkins, Brooks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xnjn7rfuqteckyr0xs2b
Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Tennis: French Open
After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_240624.jpg
Inside PFT’s 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings
oly24_atm100_trials_final_240623.jpg
Lyles wins 100m with personal best; Coleman out
oly24_atwhep_trials_day1recap_240623.jpg
Hall leads heptathlon ahead of Hawkins, Brooks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Supreme Court rejects challenge to new horse racing anti-doping rules

  
Published June 24, 2024 11:05 AM
Supreme Court

Feb 8, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Protestors gather outside the United States Supreme Court as the court reviews a ruling by a Colorado court that barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY ORG XMIT: USAT-748055 ORIG FILE ID: 20240208_ajw_dy8_010.JPG

Jasper Colt, Jasper Colt/Jasper Colt, Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Republican-controlled states to a horse racing safety law that has led to national medication and anti-doping rules.

The justices left in place an appeals court ruling that upheld the law and rejected claims that Congress gave too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the private entity that administers the rules.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia sought to have the law struck down, joined by several racetracks.

The anti-doping program, which took effect in the spring of 2023, is an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, as well as dole out uniform penalties to horses and trainers instead of the previous patchwork rules that varied from state to state.

Legislation to dismantle the new authority was introduced in September in the House of Representatives but hasn’t gone anywhere.