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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces sentencing for misdemeanors that followed his firing
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

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2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
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Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
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Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?

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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces sentencing for misdemeanors that followed his firing
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
nbc_roto_tuten_260414.jpg
Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
nbc_roto_tyson_260414.jpg
Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentJermod McCoy

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
QB Drew Allar visited with Cardinals on Tuesday
The Cardinals are taking a closer look at a quarterback prospect for this year’s draft.
Eliot Wolf: Patriots will continue to evaluate quarterback position
Raiders place OL Joshua Miles on reserve/retired list
CB Mansoor Delane lines up visits with Bengals, Ravens, Commanders
In fourth year with Deion Sanders, Colorado’s spring game attendance keeps falling
D.J. Reader had a free agent visit with Giants
Steelers visit with QB Taylen Green on Monday