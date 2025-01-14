 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ace Bailey helps Rutgers end 3-game skid with 75-68 victory over struggling UCLA

  
Published January 13, 2025 10:16 PM
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Rutgers

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) celebrates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ace Bailey totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat UCLA 75-68 on Monday night, ending the Scarlet Knights’ three-game losing streak by extending the Bruins’ skid to four.

Bailey made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots on the way to his fifth double-double of the season.

Dylan Harper hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting.

Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve Sebastian Mack scored 16 apiece to lead UCLA (11-6, 2-4), which was ranked 15th before the slide. Kobe Johnson scored 13.

Lazar Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run for UCLA to begin the game. Rutgers evened the score at 16 on a layup by Williams. Mack answered with a layup and the Bruins had a 33-30 lead at the break.

Bailey tipped in a missed shot for Rutgers to begin the second half and Harper followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead. UCLA battled back to tie it a 41 on a basket by Dailey. Tyson Acuff answered with a 3-pointer and Bailey hit a jumper to give the Scarlet Knights a 46-41 lead with 14:46 remaining.

Rutgers never trailed over the final 19:04.

The two schools played three previous times between 1976-81 with UCLA winning twice. The Bruins had never played on Rutgers’ home floor.

Up next: Rutgers travels to play Nebraska on Thursday. UCLA will host Iowa on Friday.