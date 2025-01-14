Ace Bailey helps Rutgers end 3-game skid with 75-68 victory over struggling UCLA

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ace Bailey totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat UCLA 75-68 on Monday night, ending the Scarlet Knights’ three-game losing streak by extending the Bruins’ skid to four.

Bailey made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots on the way to his fifth double-double of the season.

Dylan Harper hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting.

Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve Sebastian Mack scored 16 apiece to lead UCLA (11-6, 2-4), which was ranked 15th before the slide. Kobe Johnson scored 13.

Lazar Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run for UCLA to begin the game. Rutgers evened the score at 16 on a layup by Williams. Mack answered with a layup and the Bruins had a 33-30 lead at the break.

Bailey tipped in a missed shot for Rutgers to begin the second half and Harper followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead. UCLA battled back to tie it a 41 on a basket by Dailey. Tyson Acuff answered with a 3-pointer and Bailey hit a jumper to give the Scarlet Knights a 46-41 lead with 14:46 remaining.

Rutgers never trailed over the final 19:04.

The two schools played three previous times between 1976-81 with UCLA winning twice. The Bruins had never played on Rutgers’ home floor.

Up next: Rutgers travels to play Nebraska on Thursday. UCLA will host Iowa on Friday.